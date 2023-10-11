Final send-off for learners who died after allegedly eating biscuits

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The community of Soweto has converged at the Naledi Community Hall in large numbers to bid their final goodbyes to two children.

Six-year-old Leon Jele and four-year-old Neo Khang died after allegedly consuming biscuits they had bought from a local spaza shop last week.

It is alleged that four children purchased biscuits at a local shop and started vomiting afterwards.

The mothers of both children are inconsolable as they bid farewell to their little ones.

The community hall is packed with mourners, many of whom are calling for justice and accountability.

One of the other children who allegedly consumed the biscuits has been discharged from hospital whilst the other remains in Intensive Care Unit of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The deaths of the children have re-ignited calls for ongoing inspection of food stuffs sold at spaza shops after previous raids by government officials reveal that some spaza shops and large supermarkets were selling expired food stuff.

VIDEO | Naledi residents call for shut down of foreign-owned shops: