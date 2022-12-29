The family of the two teenage boys who were assaulted at the Maselpoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day says they intend to institute civil proceedings against the alleged attackers.

Attorney Zola Majavu, who is representing the family, says they intend to sue for financial reparations and other ancillary reliefs.

Majavu has been addressing the media at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court:

A 48-year-old man is expected to appear in court to face, among others, a charge of attempted murder.

He is accused of allegedly attempting to drown one of the teenagers following a scuffle over the alleged usage of the swimming pool.

Two other accused, aged 33 and 47, have been released on a warning after they were slapped with charges of common assault and crimen injuria.

Their case has been postponed to January 25, 2023.

