The third suspect in the Christmas Day alleged racial attack at the Maselspoort Resort is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 48-year-old suspect will face a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to drown one of the teenagers in the swimming pool.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. It shows two teenage boys being assaulted by a group of white men at the resort’s swimming pool.

Two other accused, 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Stephanus van der Westhuizen have been released on warning following their court appearance on Wednesday.

Nel from Bothaville and Van der Westhuizen from the Winnie Mandela town faced charges of common assault and crimen injuria. Their case has been postponed to January 25, 2023.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says, “The third suspect, a 48-year-old from Bloemdal in Bloemfontein, was arrested a few hours back before 12:00 and will be charged with attempted murder. He will remain in custody and is expected to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 29th, on the main charge being attempted murder.”

Meanwhile, judgment has been reserved until January 4, 2023, in the matter involving two men accused of assaulting a Pretoria East man in what’s suspected to be a racial attack.

The two appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. They face three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Karel Prinsloo and Johannes Stassen allegedly assaulted Thato Lepinka and damaged his vehicle in a parking lot of the Willoway Shopping Centre in Garsfontein two weeks ago.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man can be heard swearing and uttering racial slurs in Afrikaans, while the victim pleads for mercy.

The two argue it’s in the interest of justice to be released on bail as their families are financially dependent on them.

The pair has spent more than two weeks in custody following the attack. The state which is opposing bail brought an investigating officer to the dock who testified that their release would be detrimental to the case.

Additional reporting by Phumzile Mlangeni

