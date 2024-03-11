High temperature warning in Gauteng, peaking on Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of high temperatures in some provinces including Gauteng, peaking at 37 degrees celsius on Wednesday.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services spokesperson Lindela Mashigo has this message for residents.

“It is against this backdrop that the City calls on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion in severe circumstances as well as heat stroke. Residents are also advised to remain cautious of the increased risk of veld fires during this period.”

Meanwhile, in the Free State, the heatwave will affect areas over the central and western half of the province – including Mangaung. The Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein has urged residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun, to prevent the risk of dehydration, exhaustion and heat stroke. It has also urged residents to wear light, appropriate clothing and limit outdoor activities.

Related video: Heatwave warning in Gauteng as high temperatures persist

Additional Reporting by Nomsa Mazibuko