MEC for Tourism in the Free State Makalo Mohale is demanding the removal of those who were behind the alleged racism incident that took place at the Maselpoort Resort outside Bloemfontein this past weekend.

Free State Police are investigating an alleged assault of two teenage boys by a group of white males at the resort. A video showing the altercation is doing the rounds on social media with Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela calling the incident disgusting.

Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the “white people” here. The Oranje-Vrystraat we love 🫶🏾 Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/ac4UPZ05ey — TWIN FL🔥ME (@Tumii_Frost) December 25, 2022

MEC Mohale says they have asked for the removal of those accused of having assaulted the two teenage boys.

“One of the issues that when we were discussing with them, they have agreed that indeed that incident also contravenes the terms of the stay. One of the conditions for visitors to be at the facility, is for them to conduct themselves within the law and that incident clearly has contravened the law provisions of the country because racism is unconstitutional. So, when someone is doing something that is unlawful and unconstitutional, (that person) does not deserve a space in any of the tourists facilities, at least in the province and surely, in the country. So, those guys don’t deserve to be within this facility. So they have assured us that before I leave this facility, they would have left.”

♦️In pictures♦️ EFF groundforces led by the Provincial Chair, Cmsr @Liphoko_Coach and Secretary Cmsr @MMsimanga_B confronting rasicm at Maselspoort. Rasicm cannot continue showing it’s ugly face in communities where the EFF exists. pic.twitter.com/rw0BQBUnxc — EFF Free State (@EFF_FreeState) December 26, 2022

Earlier, the Maselpoort Resort outside Bloemfontein in the Free State said those who accused of attacks on two teens at the resorts swimming pool in the alleged racist incident were still residing at the resort following the incident.

The resort’s Nick Mitchell said they were a resort that didn’t condone racism and that does not allow any segregation or racism.

The incident has sparked reaction from the community, government and political parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters as well as the ANC in the Free State.

Mitchell says they’re leaving everything to the law enforcement officials.

“At this moment the police are handling the situation. As mentioned, there is the police case opened against the parties involved.”

Premier Ntombela has condemned the alleged racism incident.

In a statement released through her spokesperson Palesa Chubisi, Ntombela says the incident is disgusting.

“Premier Sisi Ntombela has noted with disgust, the video circulating on social media of white men seen attacking children at the Maselspoort resort on Christmas Day. Premier Ntombela has, therefore, instructed the MEC responsible for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, to deal with this matter with all the urgency it deserves and also engage law enforcement agencies.”

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have also visited the resort to condemn the alleged racist incident.

The EFF continues to be the first respondents to racism that is flourishing under Cyril Ramaphosa! Our Free State Chairperson,

Mapheule Liphoko led fighters to Maselspoort Resort, Free State to attend decisively to the racists & all of the apologists! pic.twitter.com/JMq8zVJN5C — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 26, 2022

