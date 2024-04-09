Extradition proceedings in AKA, Tibz murder case resume in eSwatini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case in which South African authorities are seeking the extradition of two men implicated in the killing of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane will this morning resume in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini.

The brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are accused of killing two more people in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal between February and March last year.

Five other accused in the killing of Forbes and Motsoane have been appearing in the Durban Magistrates Court.

The two Ndimande brothers were arrested in a house they were renting in Mbabane Eswatini in early February.

They are wanted in South Africa for four murder cases, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

A few weeks ago, the case was postponed to allow the defence to go through the 254 pages of the official extradition application.

Today, the defence is expected to indicate whether they will oppose the extradition application.

In the video below, an extradition attorney, Gary Eisenberg, explains immigration and extradition legalities: