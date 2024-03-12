AKA, Tibz murder case postponed pending extradition proceedings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case of two men accused of the killing of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been postponed to March 20, pending South Africa’s extradition application.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande appeared in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in the Kingdom of eSwatini on Tuesday morning. They were arrested in the capital Mbabane three weeks ago.

The accused are implicated in the killing of two more people in KwaZulu-Natal between February and March last year.

The Ndimande brothers face four counts of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

During their previous appearance, State Prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo told the court that their South African counterpart had yet to file the official extradition request.

He said they are still within the 30-day deadline prescribed for extradition applications.

Nxumalo further requested the court to grant them permission to hand over to the South African Police Service four cell phones that were found in possession of the accused.

