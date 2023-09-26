Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will this morning officiate at a ceremony to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

📢We are proud to announce the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive, in honor of our national icon. 🙌 Join us today, 26 September for the unveiling on her 87th birthday! #WinnieMandelaDrive #JoburgRoads #JHBTraffic ^NJ pic.twitter.com/CfegAf51mL — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 26, 2023

Metro Police Department (JMPD) Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, has advised members of the public on expected road closures.

“There will be a reduction in the southbound through lanes on William Nicol Drive through the intersection, closure of the left-turn slip lane as well as through lane from Sandton Drive before the William Nicol Drive intersection. Motorists should make use of the right-turn lanes to execute left turn and through movements. Closure of one of the exclusive right-turn lanes northbound on William Nicol drive just before the Sandton Drive intersection, and a reduction in the left-turn lane northbound on William Nicol drive just before the Sandton Drive intersection.”

The unveiling will coincide with Winnie Mandela’s 87th birthday.

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela says the process to have the road renamed dates back to October 2018.

He says the ANC could not live with the name William Nicol being at the centre of the city following the advent of democracy.