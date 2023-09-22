The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has welcomed the City of Johannesburg’s decision to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

ANCWL members sign petition to rename William Nicole Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will be leading the official renaming ceremony next week Tuesday.

The unveiling will coincide with Winnie Mandela’s 87th birthday.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela says the process to have the road renamed dates back to October 2018.

He says the ANC could not live with the name William Nicol being at the centre of the city following the advent of democracy.

“If you know what William Nicol represented, he is one of the founders of Apartheid. Who was the administrator with the apartheid government of the Transvaal from 1948 to 1952. Who is also the second chairman of one of the organisations that still contribute to the economic misery of our people, the Broederbond. And who represented a very racist fascist outlook of our country, unapologetic about his racist use. For us to continue to have had his name on that strategic and important street in Johannesburg represented everything that is bad with our democracy.”