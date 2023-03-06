Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the lead-up to the President’s expected announcement on changes to his Cabinet has been filled with unnecessary speculation.

Pressure has been mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill vacant positions in his executive including appointing a Deputy President, following the resignation of David Mabuza.

Ramaphosa has been meeting with various stakeholders, including the ANC and its alliance partners.

Speaking to the media in Pretoria on Sunday, Magwenya said that Ramaphosa will announce changes to his Cabinet on Monday evening at 7pm.

“It’s quite unfortunate that we had this unwarranted wave of speculation on a matter that the President was always going to conclude and based on the need, the urgency and as well as his undertaking that he was going to do so. So we can not comment much on speculation that has been driven by your [media]colleagues,” adds Magwenya.

