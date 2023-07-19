Eskom says it’s working with the Ministry of Electricity and other stakeholders to protect the national grid.

The power utility hosted stakeholders in the energy sector to outline efforts to stabilise the grid.

The ailing state-owned company has maintained that the total grid collapse is highly unlikely despite the fragile state of the national power supply.

Eskom says it’s working on protecting the national grid:

Eskom’s General Manager System Operator, Isabel Fick says officials continue to prepare for any eventuality and risks linked to the power grid at 29 of its power stations nationally but says chances of a total grid collapse are low.

“We go into the higher stages of load shedding to stabilise the network when we cannot balance demand supply. It does not mean that we are going to go into a grid collapse, it is not an unexpected event we are well in control. So restoration will be between six and 14 days and could be longer depending on the network at the time of the event,” Fick explains.

