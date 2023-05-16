Eskom has assured South Africans that measures are in place to avoid any chance of a national electricity grid failure.

The power utility, which has a de-facto monopoly on generation at this stage, says it has measures in place to avoid the chance of the grid going down.

It has expressed concern about social media posts claiming that the grid is about to fail.

Eskom says in a statement that these measures include load shedding.

Interim CEO, Calib Cassim, has told the Enlit Africa Conference in Cape Town that he doesn’t lose sleep over the chance of the grid failing and has confidence in the staff at Eskom who have the competence to manage a tight electricity system.

