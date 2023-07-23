An Eskom employee and fuel tank driver at the power utility’s Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga are expected to appear in court tomorrow after being arrested for fraud and the alleged theft of oil.

Eskom says it received information about drivers off-loading fuel at unknown locations before arriving at the power station with an empty tanker.

Weighbridge slips would be fraudulently registered and printed as if the ordered fuel had been delivered.

Eskom says it loses billions of rands to the theft of commodities.

The power utility says the theft of fuel is a highly organised criminal activity.

#EskomMediaStatement Eskom Matla Power Station’s Senior Shift Supervisor and contracted Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) Tanker Driver arrested for fraud and theft of HFO pic.twitter.com/m41hT28TKN — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 22, 2023

Manager to appear in court

Meanwhile, a project manager arrested for fraud and corruption is expected to appear in the Middleburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court tomorrow.

The Hawks say the project manager was given R25 000 in November last year as gratification by a company for it to be awarded a one-year tender to install lights at Eskom.

This forms part of the Hawks’ commitments towards clamping down on corruption at the power utility.