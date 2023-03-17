The Hawks in Mpumalanga and the Eskom Forensic investigators have arrested an Eskom employee on Friday.

The employee, who is based at the Matla power station, is accused of involvement in fraudulent activities amounting to millions of rand. The fraudulent activities happened while the suspect was employed at Arnot power station in 2013.

The suspect is alleged to have violated procurement processes in the tendering system costing the beleaguered power utility about R15 million.

The Hawks spokesperson, Dineo Sekgotodi says the arrest is part of an ongoing operation to clamp down on corruption at Eskom.

Sekgotodi says more arrests are imminent. The suspect is facing charges that include theft, fraud and money laundering.

“An internal Eskom investigation found that the employee facilitated the payment without authorisation and resigned soon thereafter. The investigation also found the supplier in question, which is no longer operational, had no track record in dealing with Eskom nor had any previous orders.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court soon.