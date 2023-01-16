Eskom has announced a slight reduction in rolling blackouts. The power utility says Stage 4 will be implemented at 05:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday followed by Stage 5 from 16:00 on Wednesday.

Eskom is currently rolling out Stage 6 power blackouts.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 5

loadshedding at 16:00 – 05:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/5xGUPaKQ7d — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 16, 2023

Earlier on Monday Eskom postponed its media briefing scheduled for the afternoon because of an emergency engagement with President Cyril Ramaphosa who cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Unfortunately this afternoon’s media briefing is postponed due to emergency engagements with the President. A new date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the President are concluded. In the meantime a power alert with regards to loadshedding will be published — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a report released by Allianz Risk Barometer has identified electricity constraints as the biggest risk to South Africa’s economy for 2023.