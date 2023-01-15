As the country’s energy crises worsens, President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to cancel his working trip in Davos, Switzerland.

Ramaphosa was set to lead the South African team at the 53rd Annual World Economic Forum conference which begins on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, took to social media to make the announcement, saying Ramaphosa was convening with leaders of political parties represented in parliament, the National Energy Crisis Committee and the Eskom board.

President Ramaphosa was due to attend the annual WEF meeting, where he was expected to promote South Africa as an investment destination of choice.

Video: Presidency briefs media on the President’s Public Programme