Eastern Cape’s Enoch Mgijima Local municipality residents say they are not pleased by Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau’s visit to the municipality.

Tau is currently engaging the municipality’s stakeholders in connection with calls to have the municipal council dissolved. They believe the government is deliberately withholding a decision, which was already taken by the Cabinet.

The organisation Komani Protest Action says it has had enough of government officials visiting the town without providing information on the dissolution of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

The organisation claims they have not seen any improvement in service delivery, and remains resolute that these delays will lead to protest action in Komani.

“We don’t understand why the deputy minister is assigned here to start a procedure that has already been done. We don’t understand why they are hiding this cabinet outcome from us because definitely there is an outcome from what was decided on the 15th of February from the KPA protests,” says a Member of Komani Protest Action, Yolanda Gcanga.

The CoGTA Deputy Minister says he needs more time and information to make a decision on the future of the municipality.

“I have asked the department for all the reports in relation to Mgijima Local Municipality including the previous visit l have read all those reports after reading all those reports l thought it would be important for me to engage with the MEC l need further information with your office and the municipality.”