The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has given the assurance that the energy woes of critical public facilities will soon be eased.

This comes as the R170 million worth of emergency power equipment that the Chinese government has donated is en route to South Africa.

A grant of approximately R500 million in development assistance has also been provided.

Ramokgopa was speaking after signing a memorandum of co-operation with the Chinese energy entities on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday.

He says, “The shipment is already on its way, all 450 units, so on average we think we will be able to do 350 to 400 public hospitals, clinics, police stations correctional services, because some of them will use a combination of this equipment, yes we are going to get 552 units and people will see a big difference particularly in the far flung hinterland of South Africa”

VIDEO: China to help with SA energy crisis

