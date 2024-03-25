eNatis expert questioned on accused one’s whereabouts in Meyiwa case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has asked eNatis expert, Christopher Motlou if he can prove whether accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, remained in Gauteng after he wrote his learners licence test.

Motlou is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria where five people are appearing in connection with the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Matlou revealed that Sibiya was in the province as he booked his learners license test twice, in July and September 2014.

He says the last booking was a month before Meyiwa’s murder.

Sibiya previously claimed that he left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015. Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu cross-examined Motlou.

Mngomezulu: You cannot safely tell this court that he remained in Gauteng until he passed the test. You cannot dispute the fact that at the time this incident of the death of Senzo if he says he was in KwaZulu-Natal. No one can come and rebut that he was in KZN.

Matlou: The act requires one to apply at appropriate registering authority/the jurisdiction where a person resides.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Mngomezulu: He made a pre booking and at that time he was residing in Emahlabthini in KwaZulu-Natal. Matlou: The time phrase indicates he was in Brakpan. #SenzoMeyiwa#sabcnews — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) March 25, 2024

The trial has concluded for the period and will be back in mid-April.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial The #SenzoMeyiwa murder trial has concluded for this term.

Natis expert Chupye Christopher Matlou is done on the stand.

The State indicated it was ready to proceed with the cross examination of ballistics expert Chris Mangena but the defence is not ready.

We… — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) March 25, 2024