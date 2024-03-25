sabc-plus-logo

eNatis expert questioned on accused one’s whereabouts in Meyiwa case

Accused in Meyiwa's trial.
  • FILE | The five accused sitting in the dock during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has asked eNatis expert, Christopher Motlou if he can prove whether accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, remained in Gauteng after he wrote his learners licence test.

Motlou is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria where five people are appearing in connection with the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Matlou revealed that Sibiya was in the province as he booked his learners license test twice, in July and September 2014.

He says the last booking was a month before Meyiwa’s murder.

Sibiya previously claimed that he left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015. Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu cross-examined Motlou.

Mngomezulu: You cannot safely tell this court that he remained in Gauteng until he passed the test. You cannot dispute the fact that at the time this incident of the death of Senzo if he says he was in KwaZulu-Natal. No one can come and rebut that he was in KZN.

Matlou: The act requires one to apply at appropriate registering authority/the jurisdiction where a person resides.

The trial has concluded for the period and will be back in mid-April.

 

