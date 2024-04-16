Cellphone data analyst to take stand on Wednesday at Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has adjourned until tomorrow for the testimony of a cellphone data analyst.

Cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws, who downloaded the contents from a phone allegedly found in possession of Bongani Ntanzi, briefly took the stand at the High Court in Pretoria.

Ntanzi and four others are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain. The cross examination of ballistic expert Chris Mangena has been set aside for the 20th of May.

The court heard that accused number 2 Bongani Ntanzi was caught with a cellphone on the 7th of February while he was detained at Villieria police station in Pretoria.

The state called warrant officer Lawrence Ndlovu to the stand who works under digital forensic investigations, focusing on analysis of data and extraction of data from mobile phones, among other duties.

Ndlovu said from the 8th of February when he received the handset, he kept it in a safe and only analyzed it on 20 October 2021.

Ndlovu says the phone was analyzed and findings stored on a compact disc and sealed in the exhibit bag until collected by the investigating team.

Cellphone analyst Gouws is expected to highlight findings from that phone.

However, the defense has raised issues with some amendments in the affidavit and therefore the matter has adjourned until tomorrow morning.

Today’s court proceedings: