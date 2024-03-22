Judges Matter welcomes Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s apology

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judges Matter has welcomed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s apology on comments about black lawyers in court on Wednesday.

Mokgoatlheng, who is handling the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has apologized and withdrawn his comments unreservedly.

On Wednesday, the Judge expressed disappointment after one of the defence counsels did not make it to court to represent their client in the Senzo Meyiwa matter.

Researcher at Judges Matter Mbekezeli Benjamin says, “Judges Matter welcomes Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s withdrawal and unconditional apology for the comments he made against black lawyers during court proceedings on Wednesday.”

“The comments were unfortunate and were not in keeping with the Judge’s ethical duty as the presiding officer in the trial. Article 5 of the judicial code of conduct requires judges to always act honourably and in a manner befitting the judicial office.”

Judge apologizes for remarks: