Judge in Meyiwa trial apologizes for offensive remarks

The Presiding Judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has apologized and withdrawn remarks he made about black lawyers during a court sitting on Wednesday. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng says his comments were ill-advised and might have been offensive.

The statement was made on that day, after the lawyer for accused number 1, Thulani Mngomezulu, failed to pitch in court. Mokgoatlheng then suggested that some black lawyers behaved unprofessionally. This as the trial of five men accused of Meyiwa’s killing continues in the High Court in Pretoria.

This is the comment on Wednesday that landed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in hot water with the Black Lawyers Association.

“Is this how lawyers, black lawyers, maybe we should just tell the truth how black lawyers behave, some of them,” Mokgoatlheng said.

The Black Lawyers Association then took offence over the remarks, requesting an audience with Mokgoatlheng, who declined based on the ongoing trial. Mokgoatlheng retracted his remarks on Friday.

“But, on reflection and after some thoughts I admit my comments could be interpreted as ill-advised and offensive. If that is the perception of the accused and their representatives and persons outside including the BLA I want to state, I withdraw the comments that I made on Wednesday. If I caused any offence, I apologize I also apologize to the Judge President, Chief Justice, my colleagues and even the Judicial Service Commission.”

The Black Lawyers Association is not commenting on the matter but says it had written to the Judge President.

Then a NaTIS expert, Christopher Matlou, took the stand to rebut the version of accused 1, Muzi Sibiya that he was not in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015. NaTIS records show that Sibiya twice applied for a learner’s license in Brakpan and Boksburg in 2014.

“After realizing he failed, he didn’t want to give up he went to register at another testing station. The test date says 15 September and time 12 to 1 pm. The result is passed,” says Matlou.

Matlou also revealed that accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, had been driving a similar vehicle months after the shooting, in description to the alleged getaway vehicle on the day of the incident.

“The NaTIS reveal that the vehicle CT, the owner was BMW services. The full particulars of previous owner Banakoma fleet and shuttle.”

“The fact that it was Banalomo is indicative of anything,” says Baloyi.

“It was a vehicle hiring company,” Matlou explains.

The case resumes on Monday.

Video: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial – Judge apologises for BLA remarks