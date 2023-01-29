ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the rolling blackouts have a negative economic impact on businesses and society.

He was addressing the ANC’s National Executive Committee two-day lekgotla in Johannesburg on Sunday.

It comes amid Eskom’s continuous implementation of rolling blackouts, with the country currently enduring Stages 2 to 4 power cuts.

“The electricity crisis continues to undermine economic growth as well as investment. Blackouts damage businesses, continue to disrupt the livelihoods of our people and various households, compromises the position of social services and affect the safety and well-being of our people, especially women and young girls.”

Ramaphosa says for now the country’s objective is to decrease blackouts to the lowest levels.

He has, however, warned that interventions that have been proposed will take some time.

Ramaphosa reiterated the importance of the country moving towards the use of renewable energy.

“There has been a legend or a story that we are moving towards closing coal-fired power stations. I have personally made it clear to some world leaders that I interact with, that there is just no way that we are going to close those power stations. Those that are reaching the end of their lives will be recalibrated and repurposed as we move towards renewable energy.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa opens the NEC lekgotla: