Elders of the AmaZulu Royal family are calling for unity within the family. They held a memorial birthday celebration and prayer for late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu in Durban.

The late King of the AmaZulu was born on the 27th of July 1948. The longest reigning Zulu Monarch died in March 2021 at the age of 72 from COVID-19 related illnesses. Since his passing, family tensions have heightened over succession.

Since the passing of King Zwelithini, family tensions and court battles have been playing out amidst the AmaZulu Royal family. There have been disagreements among members of the royal family about who should succeed the late king.

Although King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been officially crowned, Prince Simakade has filed an application in the Pretoria High Court to set aside the process by which the new Monarch was appointed.

While, the royal family couldn’t disclose how far they have gone with peace talks, the late king’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu says they are working towards uniting the family.

“The king that we are talking about he wanted unity not only to the nation but to his family as well. We say to our late king his spirit must live on. He will always be remembered because he was a loving King, caring King, what ever difference we have let’s come together and carry on with the job that was started by their father the late King, our brother, the king of the Zulu nation,” says Prince Zulu.

Meanwhile, former chairperson of Ingonyama Trust Board, Jerome Ngwenya who worked closely with the late king, says divisions within the royal family should be addressed.

“The late king left me with a huge responsibility, but now I have to be careful because the royal family is divided, the late King was very smart. He established Ingonyama Trust which is taking care of livestock and farms that belong to the royal family. The cattle are not well taken care of, some are dying while some have been stolen. It’s difficult to look after these assets. Now it’s time to call a meeting with the royal family. I want to make it clear that the royal family needs to unite so that the family will know about the livestock that is meant to help them,” says Ngwenya.

The AmaZulu elders also wished the AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery while being treated in hospital.