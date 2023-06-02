AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi is expected to meet with members of the Zulu Royal family in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The meeting is expected to address the alleged breakdown of relations between Buthelezi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Last week, Buthelezi met with several traditional leaders where he shared his thoughts about the possibility of stepping down from his role as traditional prime minister.

At the centre of the challenges, Buthelezi voiced his concerns about the newly announced Ingonyama Trust board with its new chairperson, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela.

Just days prior to Buthelezi’s latest revelations, amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini denounced reports of not seeing eye to eye with Buthelezi.

VIDEO | Analysis on Buthelezi considering leaving traditional prime minister role: