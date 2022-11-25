Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has warned that the murder of a member of the AmaZulu royal family has the potential to cause instability.

Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was gunned down in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

His bodyguard, who was wounded, later died in hospital. Prince Zulu was the IFP Chief Whip in the Zululand District Municipality and the former party MP in Parliament.

He’s said to have been very close to the AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Hlabisa says the attacks are worrying.

“It is one incident after the other where we see the killings of the people who are close to the King. There must be stability now because all the stages that have gone through from the time the King enters the Kraal and eventually given the certificate by the President. These incidents must come to an end because will eventually lead to instability.”

Police probe killing of the prince:

Associate of King killed in September

A traditional leader, who was close to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was shot and killed in Nongoma in September.

76-years-old Dumisani Khumalo was allegedly ambushed outside his home.

Spokesperson of the AmaZulu King Prince Thulani Zulu confirmed Khumalo’s death.

He left behind two wives and four children.