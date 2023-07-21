The police in the Free State have successfully identified the elderly woman who was captured in a disturbing video being assaulted by an unidentified white man.

The incident is believed to have occurred on a farm in the Hennenman area, Bloemfontein, back in 2020. The video recently resurfaced on social media, prompting action from law enforcement.

According to Loraine Earl, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), detectives managed to locate and establish contact with the elderly victim. As the investigation is still in its early stages, no arrest has been made yet, and consultations with the woman are ongoing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Earl states that, “The detectives managed yesterday to trace the victim, and they are currently in consultation with her. As the investigation is still in the early stages, we did not yet go into consultation or to arrest the alleged perpetrator, but for now, the police opened an assault and intimidation docket for investigation.”

Authorities are working to uncover the full details surrounding the assault, and they are committed to bringing the alleged perpetrator to justice.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and concern among the public, with many demanding action.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.