Free State police say detectives are trying to trace the black women shown in a video circulating on social media who appears to be tortured by a white man at a farm in the Hennenman area.

Provincial commissioner, Baile Motswenyane says in a statement that he has already instructed the detectives to trace the women and investigate the matter further.

Motswenyane says even though there is no case reported by the victim with regard to the video on their records, abuse and torture of women in this manner is deemed as being very serious and can’t be left unattended.

He says he has instructed the investigators to move with speed and make sure they leave no stone unturned.

“Police in the Free State take note of a video making rounds on the social media of a woman who appears to be seriously tortured by perpetrators. The provincial commissioner has instructed the detectives to trace and investigate the matter further,” Motswenyane explains.