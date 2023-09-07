The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the Ekurhuleni Metro to pay a R1.3-million fine for failing to provide housing and land to 130 applicants of the Winnie Mandela informal settlement.

The court found that the metro was in contempt of a December 2017 order compelling it to provide houses and land to the applicants.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute represented the applicants.

The institute’s Khululiwe Bhengu says this is a significant victory for the applicants.

“What the applicants sought from the court was to get their houses. They applied for RDP houses late 90s early 2000s. Their RDP houses were actually approved, they have subsidy, the houses were built, but because of corruption or maladministration from the municipality, they never got their houses.

The residents then approached the Pretoria high court to hold the municipality in contempt for its failure to provide the houses.”

–SABC–