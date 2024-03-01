Ekurhuleni mayor slams council meeting chaos

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Sivuyile Ngodwana has expressed disappointment towards the chaos that occurred on Thursday during a council meeting.

The meeting was for political parties to debate and pass a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

It was adjourned after a physical altercation broke out between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members.

Ngodwana says he did not have a problem with the motion as he believes in taking accountability.

He says, “There was no need for that, we needed to sit down, debate, then we resolve on the outcome of the motion. If the motion carries, there was no problem also.”

“But what happened yesterday, it was so shocking and it’s not something that should happen in that house, because we are representing the residents, when the residents see those things, they will think that we are putting our interests first before them.”

