Chaos erupts during Ekurhuleni Council meeting, EFF and ANC stand off

Chaos has erupted at the Ekurhuleni Council Chambers where political parties were supposed to debate and pass a motion of no confidence in the Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana.

A stand-off between the ANC and the EFF resulted in a war of words and the pelting of water bottles among the attendees.

This after the EFF reportedly requested a 30-minute caucus break during recommendations to amend the conditions of the motion.

The commotion has led to the abrupt adjournment of the meeting.

Ekurhuleni Council Meeting | Council sitting at Ekurhuleni cancelled:



Councillors in the Ekurhuleni Chambers east of Johannesburg are consulting with lawyers after chaotic scenes that preceded an anticipated vote of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana of the AIC party.

Metro police were called in to help security staff to eject angry EFF councillors.

The meeting was adjourned and it is not clear at this stage if the remaining councillors from the DA, ANC and other parties would continue the sitting.

Ekurhuleni Council Meeting | Stand-off between ANC, EFF:

