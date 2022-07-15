Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party’s planned national shutdown will ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa feels the pressure and vacates office immediately.

Malema told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday that the national shutdown will not be an ordinary one.

Among the demands that the party will be calling for, is the immediate dissolution of the Eskom Board, an end to load-shedding and high fuel prices, as well as the resignations of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The date for the shutdown is yet to be determined.

Malema says it’s time for South Africa to claim back its resources from what he calls “external forces” in the country.

“The nature and character of our national shutdown which the EFF will participate in will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the government that enough is enough. We cannot fold our arms and do nothing when our country is sold to the dogs. The EFF calls on all the people of South Africa to join in the national shutdown.”

Phala Phala farm robbery

The party says it will now approach the courts to have President Ramaphosa investigated and answer questions over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Malema says they will force a motion of no confidence in the President through the courts and Parliamentary processes.

“The EFF will approach the courts of South Africa to compel parliament to conduct and thorough and transparent investigation of all the crimes committed by Cyril Ramaphosa with the aim of building a solid case of impeachment. The EFF will approach all political parties in Parliament, including the ANC to engage on a motion of no confidence against Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of South Africa.”

Advocate Teffo ‘self-destructive’

EFF leader says he has no sympathy for Advocate Malesela Teffo – the former lawyer for the four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial underway at the High Court in Pretoria. Teffo has withdrawn as counsel, citing reasons of being threatened by the Presidency, among others. The Presidency has since rubbished Teffo’s claims.

Malema says as a lawyer Teffo has set a wrong precedent by disrespecting the courts.

“We can be angry anyhow, but the courts must be respected. If he starts speaking like that to our Judges, then everybody is going to do that – and then we will have nowhere to run to. So I don’t believe there is any Cyril who concerted anything on that guy, he’s self-destructive and he’s got himself to blame, he throws people’s names loosely and he doesn’t back them up with anything.”

The full EFF media briefing here: