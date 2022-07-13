The Presidency has noted and strongly refutes the claims made by Advocate Malesela Teffo that the Presidency is behind his alleged intimidation and subsequent decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The Presidency says it finds these claims as baseless, mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the President. The Presidency added that it does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and it is not involved in or any perceived or actual harassment of Adv. Teffo.

The Legal Practice Council has confirmed that there are a number of complaints pre-dating the Senzo Meyiwa trial that are being investigated against Advocate Teffo. These allegations relate to unprofessional conduct, raised directly with the LPC and judgments referred to the body, including by the Judiciary.

Teffo’s conduct in the Meyiwa case has drawn criticism from some quarters, including from the presiding judge. Teffo withdrew from the case on Tuesday, leaving four of the accused in limbo, delaying the high profile murder trial.

