Advocate Malesela Teffo has withdrawn from defending accused numbers one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case being heard at the High Court in Pretoria.

Teffo says he has experienced harassment from the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who Teffo says don’t want him to be part of the case. He says he was considered a problematic advocate.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela refused to hear further argument from Teffo after he withdrew. Teffo then left the courtroom.

Five men standing trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalie who was shot and killed during a robbery at his girlfriend’s home, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in 2014.

Below are the court proceedings: