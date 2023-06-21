The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed EFF leader Julius Malema’s and his party’s bid to appeal an interdict by AfriForum that prevents Malema from inciting land invasions.

AfriForum acquired the interdict in 2017.

The EFF and its leader attempted to appeal it in January this year at the High Court in Pretoria but it was dismissed.

The pair then turned to Constitutional Court in March and the application was dismissed.

AfriForum’s Ernst Van Zyl explains.

“The question still needs to be asked why was Malema and the EFF so intensely desperate to be allowed to incite land invasions. This third and final defeat for Malema and the EFF in this important battle is a major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and lawlessness.”