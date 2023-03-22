Constitutional Court has dismissed Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s application for leave to appeal an interdict preventing them from initiating illegal land grabs.

AfriForum acquired the said interdict in 2017 and an appeal brought by Malema and the EFF was previously dismissed at the High Court in Pretoria.

In the order, the apex court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success.

The EFF was not immediately available for comment. However, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum, Ernst van Zyl, said that the ruling is yet another major win for the right to private property.

“The implications of Malema and the EFF’s intense desperation to have this land invasion judgment overturned are troubling. Why are the EFF so determined to be able to incite lawlessness? This judgment is, however, yet another major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and violence. AfriForum welcomes the Constitutional Court’s reaffirming of the High Court’s strong judgment against the incitement of land invasions,” van Zyl explains.