Efforts to resolve water shortages in Ga-Rankuwa, Hartbeespoort

The City of Tshwane says it has identified the cause of the water supply interruption in Ga-Rankuwa and nearby areas.

The City says that investigations have revealed technical challenges with the Ga-Rankuwa system which supplies the area’s east and west reservoirs.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba explains, “Meanwhile the Akasia Reservoir, which had run dry due to a sharp decline in the water flow to some of the city’s meters fed from Rand Water, has recovered and is now sitting at 72%. Residents are reminded that the Level 1 water restrictions are still in place. The city further encourages residents to assist in conserving and using water sparingly.”

Meanwhile, the Madibeng Municipality in the North West says certain areas around Hartbeespoort have been without water since Friday.

This follows the damage of valve on a pipe that supplies water from the bulk infrastructure to households. Some places including the newly developed Pinnacle View Lifestyle estate have been left without water.

Municipal spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala says their maintenance team is on site to repair the damage.

“We expect to complete those works later in the day and subsequently restore water supply.”