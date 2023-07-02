The City of Tshwane is urging residents to reduce water use as the city has exceeded its water consumption targets by 15%.

The city says it continues to observe low to no water supply from Rand Water in some of its areas.

City Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says, “The City of Tshwane has been experiencing challenges of inconsistent water supply following several power failures and trips experienced during June at Rand Water’s Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plants as well as at the Palmiet, Eikenhof, and Mapleton Booster Pumping Stations. The utility’s system remains impacted and is struggling to recover.”

Related Video: Water shortages for Johannesburg, Tshwane