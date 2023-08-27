The Economic Freedom Fighetrs (EFF) say they will take the Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala report on judicial review. This comes after the bank cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in its investigation into Phala Phala.

It made a finding in its private internal report that on the facts available to it, there was “no perfected”, or completed transaction.

The Bank said it could therefore not conclude that there was any contravention of the Exchange Control Regulations by any entity involved nor by the President.

CIC Julius Malema addressing the EFF Presser on the outcomes of the CCT at Premier Hotel, O.R Tambo, Kempton Park. The Reserve Bank report that was advocated for by Lesetja Kganyago is a fallacy and its intention is to undermine that institution and protect…

Malema was addressing a briefing in Kempton Park following the party’s Central Command Team meeting.

“We reject with contempt, the SARB cover up of the Phala Phala crimes and unlawful smuggling of foreign currency. We will take the SARB report on Phala Phala dollars to court for judicial review because there is evidently an attempt to cover up the crimes committed in Phala Phala and state institutions are being abused in protection of the outgoing President of South Africa.”

