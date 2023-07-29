Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB stadium in Soweto that the party has proved nay-sayers wrong and has grown beyond all expectations.

Over the last decade, the party has garnered 1 million members and is currently the third biggest party in the country.

Malema also paid tribute to Cuban leader Fidel Castro and the Cuban people who he says are an inspiration for the EFF as well as the mineworkers at Marikana who gave birth to the party.

“To the widows of Marikana, who must today know that the sacrifices made by their husbands, sons and brothers of the 16 August 2012, were not in vain. We are standing here turning 10 years old in front of the country, the continent and the world because of those brave mineworkers.”

MALEMA: I stand here saluting the Cubans for giving us a meaning of revolution, and a revolution just needs a few brave men and women, who have courage and love in their hearts.#EFF10thAnniversary — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2023

Political analyst, Makhosini Mgitywa says it is, however, unlikely that the EFF will be in the leading seat following next year’s general elections. He says their tactics might scare some conservative black South Africans.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s address:



The EFF leader says his party has filled FNB stadium despite some saying it was not possible. Thousands of red beret supporters have gathered for the event.

#EFF Malema :They said our organization is formed out of anger , it wont received 1% of the vote but the party is here and all those who said those things they are swallowing a bitter pill. #sabcnews — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 29, 2023

Malema says corruption is rife in the country and the party plans to deal with it decisively.

#EFF Malema: South Africa is rotten with corruption, the SAPS General are corrupt. After elections next year we will arrest Ramaphosa. His a thieve and we will are him. #sabcnews — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 29, 2023

#EFF Malema:When we take over Gauteng next year , we will fire all of them because they weren’t hired properly. They were hired because they campaigning for the ANC. #sabcnews — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 29, 2023