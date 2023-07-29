The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has managed to grow to more than 1-million members during a period of 10 years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium in Soweto, Treasurer-General, Omphile Maotwe, says the party is the only party that is showing growth.

She says they will continue to focus on critical issues such as land expropriation without compensation and ensuring a better life for all.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

Meanwhile, the party says it has not taken a decision on whether further action needs to be taken against some 450 public representatives, who have been barred from attending the party’s 10th celebrations.

On the eve of the event, the party announced that some of its representatives, including members of Parliament, Vusi Khoza and Phiwaba Madokwe, will not attend the celebrations as they failed to organise transportation for their constituents to Soweto.-Reporting by Sya van der Walt

Below is the live stream:

We are filling up FNB today! Come join us as we celebrate a decade of commitment to fighting for economic freedom in our lifetime.#EFF10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/TfrjMDqkV2 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2023