EFF expels 62 members

The EFF has announced the expulsion of 62 of its members and public representatives from the party. In July, this year the party announced that more than 400 members including members of parliament, provincial legislature and councillors were banned from attending the party’s 10-year celebration.

This expulsion comes after they failed to arrange transportation for supporters to attend the event at the FNB stadium.

Previously the party had said they failed in their responsibilities and had no excuses as they had enough time to procure transport for their constituencies.

Many of the dismissed members are from KwaZulu-Natal.

