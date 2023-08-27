Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has instructed the removal of all public representatives who failed to organise buses for the party’s 10th anniversary.

He was briefing the media at the end of his party’s Central Command Team meeting in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Over 100 EFF public representatives have been flagged for failing to get buses to the party’s celebrations at the FNB stadium in July.

Malema says action will be taken against those who fail to step down.

