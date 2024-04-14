Voters must judge EFF based on capability: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says voters should not judge the party’s leaders and policies based on what he terms the lies that detractors are peddling.

He was speaking at the party’s meeting in Lenasia south of Johannesburg yesterday.

The meeting followed the launch of the EFF’s election manifesto in February.

Malema says voters especially in areas where there are minority groups must judge his party based on what it’s capable of doing for them.

He says, “For the EFF this is a vision area, we are breaking new grounds and we are going all out to interact with our people, even if you reject us, don’t reject us on the basis of the headlines. Reject us on the basis of the message we gave you, you heard from us, no newspaper can speak for the EFF. Let’s build a strong EFF that has all the people of SA including Indians. Everything that you have said we have taken it to heart and we will implement it.”

VIDEO: EFF on a campaign trail in Lenasia: