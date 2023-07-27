The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has barred some of its public representatives from attending its 10th year anniversary on Saturday amongst them are Members of Parliament, Vusi Khoza and Phiwaba Madokwe.

The EFF published names of the 428 members who failed to organise means of transportation for their constituencies for the party’s celebration.

In a statement, the party says it will explore further consequences that will be meted out against them.

“All of those whose names appear on the respective lists below, are banned from attending the 10th Anniversary Rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation, but did not meet the requisite target.”

Scores of EFF members are expected to fill up the FNB stadium in Soweto where they will commemorate 10 years of existence.

The EFF’s Statement on Public Representatives Who Failed to Organise Transport for Their Constituencies for the EFF 10th Anniversary Rally -All of those whose names appear on the respective lists below, are banned from attending the 10th Anniversary Rally of the EFF, and further… pic.twitter.com/2kV3YG3YFO — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2023

Marikana

On Wednesday, thousands of EFF members gathered at the koppie in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West, to mark the 10th anniversary of the party.

This was one of the build-up events to the party’s official anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the Commemoration, party leader, Julius Malema said they slaughtered more than 15 cows and made traditional beer (umqombothi) as a practice of offering a sacrifice.

VIDEO: Malema addresses EFF 10th anniversary in Marikana: