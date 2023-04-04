South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party is calling on Members of Parliament and Cabinet in Uganda not to allow the anti-homosexuality bill soon to be signed into law.

The EFF led by Julius Malema is protesting at the Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria and is calling for the bill to be scrapped.

The party says it cannot be that in this day and age that the LGBTQIA Plus community can be discriminated against.

The video below reports more on the protest:

EFF member of parliament Yoliswa Yako says educational programs will be of vital importance in Uganda before people who belong to a certain group are oppressed and discriminated against just for who they are.

“We are calling for the Cabinet of Uganda to go through some sort of an educational plan with their Cabinet. Obviously, I don’t think they understand how deep the hate crime goes when you try and segregate a group of people just because of who they are.

So basically, what we’re trying to say to them is educate yourselves as to what queer is about and we’re in 2023 right now. It can not be that there are people who are oppressed just because of being themselves, just by being born a certain way.”

In the report below, more details on Uganda’s Parliament passing on the bill:

The Ugandan parliament has passed a controversial anti-homosexuality bill, which makes homosexual acts punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Only two members of the ruling party voted against the bill, which has attracted widespread global condemnation.

The bill is yet to be signed into law by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Malema has urged the government of Uganda to reverse the decision.

Bill slammed

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has slammed the bill.

Top UN Human Rights official, Volker Türk has called on President Museveni to reject the bill, warning that the legislation runs counter to the country’s own constitutional provisions stipulating equality and non-discrimination for all.