EFF leader Julius Malema will lead the picket against Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan embassy in Pretoria, on Tuesday.

The Ugandan parliament has passed a controversial anti-homosexuality bill, which makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Only two members of the ruling party voted against the bill, which has attracted widespread global condemnation.

The bill is yet to be signed into law by Ugandan President Yuweri Museveni.

Malema has urged the government of Uganda to reverse this decision.

“You cannot promote hate and then we fold our arms and don’t show the Ugandan government that we don’t agree with hate. We are victims of hate. We were discriminated on the basis of our identity and as a result, so many people were killed and this law that is passed in Uganda is going to be an act of hate. What if Museveni is gay and he hasn’t discover it? And he can discover it now at an advanced age.”

VIDEO | EFF plans to picket outside Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria: Dr Cameron Modisane