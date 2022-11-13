Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says the party has reached its target of new memberships in all five regions in Limpopo.

Mathys was speaking during the EFF Vhembe regional conference at Levubu outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

The EFF Central Command Council disbanded all the structures in the province earlier this year, after decreased support during last year’s local government elections.

A provincial task team led by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was set up to rebuild the structures.

The task team was mandated to work towards the national call of recruiting one million new members by November this year.

Mathys says they are happy with the progress in Limpopo.

“We were actually the first province in the country to reach our target of a 1 million membership campaign which we launched earlier this year as a national program. So each ward had to give us a certain number of new voters that’s a whole scientific method that the office of the SG.”

“So Limpopo we are done and now we are doing the People’s Assembly so we will be two others and the Waterberg district will be the last and then our People’s Assembly”, says Mathys.

💢MUST WATCH💢 More than 200 delegates attending the EFF 4th Vhembe Regional People’s Assembly are singing a revolutionary song ahead of the nominations of the top five RCT officials and additional members.#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssemblies pic.twitter.com/IssSPWxXvA — Economic Freedom Fighters Limpopo (@EFF_Limpopo) November 12, 2022