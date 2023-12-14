Parliament endorses sanctions for two EFF MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Powers and Privileges Committee has endorsed the proposed sanction by the initiator, Tanya Golden that two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament, Nazier Paulsen and Khanya Ceza be suspended from Parliament without pay to be effective from the beginning of March next year.

No sanctions were imposed on the third EFF MP, Veronica Mente by the committee. Golden also recommended that the two apologise unconditionally for their conduct during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s oral reply session in August last year.

She says the motivation is based on the fact that they had previous transgression where they were also suspended without pay for their conduct.

She elaborates on the first sanction. “Both Mr Ceza and Mr Paulsen must give an unconditional, verbal apology to the Speaker, the President Mr Ramaphosa and to the People of South Africa for their conduct and for disrupting the National Assembly proceedings on 30 August 2022. And that the verbal apology as I have now recommended and in the words that I have recommended must be delivered to the National Assembly no later than the end of February 2024.”