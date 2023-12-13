EC man who strangled wife, buried her under a bathtub sentenced

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha has sentenced the man who strangled his wife and buried her body under a bathtub at their home to life in prison.

A 45-year-old Yinabathi Ndema reported his wife, Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema, missing in 2019 and assisted the police in the search.

In 2021, he was arrested for her murder after her decapitated body was discovered.

The judge handing down the sentence said, “With regard to Count 1, you are sentenced to undergo life imprisonment. With regard to Count 2, you are sentenced to five years imprisonment. With regard to Counts 3, 4, and 5, you are sentenced for each count to two years imprisonment, and all those sentences are wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that you are not convicted of an offence involving violence.”

Ndema looked calm and collected as Judge Buyiswa Majiki handed down the sentence. He faced one count of premeditated murder, one of defeating the ends of justice, and three of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Ndema killed his wife on July 1, 2019 and reported her missing two days later.

In handing down the sentence, the judge took into consideration that Ndema never showed remorse during trial and still maintained his innocence even though he was found guilty by the court.

The judge also highlighted how Ndema misled the police by taking part in the search while he knew that she was dead.

“I’m also of the view that you are not a candidate for rehabilitation. Up to this day, you have not shown any remorse for what you did. I’m even doubtful that there could be any positive impact you could have on your children.”

Regional Spokesperson of the National Prosecution Authority, Luxolo Tyali, says they welcome the sentence.

“We believe that this is a befitting sentence for the heinous crime, especially given that the deceased died in the hands of someone she trusted and loved. We believe that this sentence will go a long way in deterring other perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide. We are of the view that it also confirms our commitment as the NPA in protecting the victims of crime and ensuring that they get justice.”

The family of the deceased has finally found closure.

Noluvuyo’s father, Mpendulo Nonkwelo, does, however, not agree with the sentence handed down.

“I’m not happy with the judgement from the honourable judge today, because 25 years is just a light sentence, because they’ve got a remission of 12 and a half years to get parole. Really, I am not satisfied whatsoever. Really, I am very shocked and disappointed because that was a very painful situation. That was a vat-a-sit marriage, and I have a problem with my marriage to my daughter because no lobola was paid by this person. He’s just abused my daughter.”

The judge also directed that the children of the couple continue to be provided with counseling at the state’s expense.